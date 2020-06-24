Watch: 'Idiotic' driver drags motorcycle along highway following hit and run incident

Extravagant hood ornaments are nothing new, sure the likes of Rolls-Royce and Jaguar have been using chrome-plating examples for decades, but what about a full street bike? That's certainly original.

Bizarre footage has emerged from a Californian highway showing just this, which is the result of a hit and run incident, where the driver made the bold assumption that he could escape without suspicion.

According to a local report, the driver of the minivan struck the motorcyclist on the highway around 7PM, before making his getaway. The driver then continued on for miles with the bike jammed underneath the van.

Once the driver got off the highway, the bike came loose before the van crashed through a fence. The driver then reportedly tried to flee on foot before being caught by police.

Police estimate that the motorcycle was travelling at around 100km/h when the rider was hit, with the minivan travelling at around 112km/h. It's a miracle that the rider wasn't killed at this speed.

Following the incident, the motorcycle rider revealed that he was thrown around 60 metres down the road upon impact. “I was like oh this guy did try to kill me!” the biker said in an interview. “I feel like it was intentional, like he hunted me down.”

While he managed to get away from the high-speed incident without any major injuries, the rider did complain of sore arms and legs at the scene.