Watch: 'Idiotic' driver is served instant karma after drift horribly goes wrong

For the most part, car culture is great. You've got millions of enthusiasts around the world enjoying all aspects of vehicular ownership without harming others. But then you've got the street racing scene.

It seems that no country is free from the idiotic drivers that like to use public roads as their playground, and a video that recently emerged out of America is a perfect example of this.

Though the Chevrolet Silverado was never designed with drifting in mind, this doesn't stop the driver sliding it around a traffic island during a car meet in New Orleans.

Unfortunately for this wannabe drifter, the rear end of the massive truck swings too far out, and the rear wheel collects the curb while a wayward spectator dives out of harm's way.

The incredible force from the impact is enough to rip the right rear wheel off the truck, and takes a plethora of suspension components with it, including the hub.

Somewhat fortunately, the wheel ends up landing beneath the tray of the Silverado, protecting the underside of the vehicle from grinding along the ground.

It's hard to tell exactly how much damage was caused by the impact, but it's clear that most of the suspension componentry behind the right rear wheel will need to be replaced.