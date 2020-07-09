Watch: "Idiotic" Ferrari driver drowns $300K supercar on flooded motorway

When a section of road becomes flooded, it's common knowledge not to try and traverse that section due to any hidden obstacles that might be present. Especially when driving something as low as a supercar.

One driver over in the UK must have missed this memo, as he attempted to make it through a section of motorway that had become flooded due to a burst water main.

A red Ferrari drifts along the #A406 ‘river’ leaving driver ‘furious’. pic.twitter.com/TvLLy7GuV6 — London 999 Feed (@999London) July 6, 2020

Adding insult to injury, the driver wasn't behind the wheel of just any average car, but instead a Ferrari FF, a V12-powered super GT that retailed for over $300,000 back when it was on sale.

Footage of the incident shows the sheer scale of the flooded area, and explains why commentators were so quick to label the driver an "idiot" for his hopeful wading attempt.

While no injuries were reported, eight motorists were stranded in their cars, and had to be rescued by the London Fire Brigade as a result. A 7 Series BMW and a Mercedes-Benz looked to be the other victims of the flood.

A spokeswoman from the brigade said: “We assisted with getting eight people out of their vehicles, that were trapped in their vehicles due to half a metre depth of water.”

From the close up video, it looks like the FF was floating for some time, meaning that the electrics may well be toast. We wouldn't be surprised to see this on a YouTube channel as a flood-damaged repair in a few months.