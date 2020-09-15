Watch: 'Idiotic' Mustang driver destroys muscle car while hooning around carpark

Ford's iconic Mustang is easily the world's most popular sports car, and because of this popularity, there are a lot of Mustang drivers out there, and not all of them can handle the jandal.

A video that recently emerged out of Texas shows exactly what happens when one of these Mustang drivers runs out of talent, and manages to hit the one light post he wasn't meant to.

According to the original post, Brandon Calderon was just trying to take some sensible pictures of his Mustang on the rooftop carpark when another dude turned up in a newer model.

"This is why Mustangs get a bad rep. Went out to one of my fav parking garages for rollers and pictures last night with my girl when all of the sudden a dude with a 5.0 shows up and starts doing donuts."

Not wanting to miss a chance to capture yet another Mustang-gone-wrong moment, Calderon gets his phone camera rolling and proceeds to film the smoke-less sideshow that the other driver puts on.

Despite having a plethora of free space to hoon about in, it only takes around 30 seconds for the driver to locate his favourite lamp post and proceed to try and take it down sumo-style.

Unsurprisingly, the concrete lamp post proves to be a lot tougher than the Mustang, and the airbags are deployed as the bonnet crumples towards the windscreen.