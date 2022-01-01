Watch: 'Idiotic' YouTuber crashes $400K Porsche through dealership window

A Russian YouTube clip named “mixed pedals” has attracted millions of views and triggered debate around the world.

Litvin, a popular social media channel, filmed a clip featuring the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S electric car in a smart looking showroom.

One of the presenters gets behind the wheel of the powerful machine shortly before it smashes through glass walls at the dealership.

But Litvin has form in the supercar-destroying game, having filmed the destruction of a high-end Mercedes in 2020.

Porsche’s Taycan electric car is one of the fastest-accelerating cars on sale.

The range-topping Turbo S variant pictured here has a massive 560kW of power enabling it to rocket to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Priced from about $200,000 drive-away, the Taycan launched in New Zealand late last year.

Hopefully customers will be able to safely leave dealerships using the driveway, rather than crashing through walls.

- News.com.au