Watch: 'Idiotic' YouTuber fined for sailing across bay in monster truck

If you are familiar with the automotive YouTube world, you've probably come across the vlogger by the name of 'WhistlinDiesel' before, who loves to destroy things in the name of views.

He's known for destroying extremely sought-after trucks by either jumping them to death, or running them over with his monster truck that has been appropriately named 'Monster Max'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHISTLINDIESEL (@whistlindiesel)

It was Monster Max that recently landed the vlogger in hot water just yesterday as he (somewhat successfully) attempted to drive the eight-wheeled behemoth across a bay in Florida.

Despite plenty of attention from the authorities while preparing to drop the truck in the water, the vlogger still managed to go ahead with his plan due to the fact that they couldn't find a law that stopped him.

Once he was out on the water, the coast guard, as well as the local sheriff, stopped to have a look, but neither seemed overly concerned about the monster truck driving across the bay.

As soon as he got back on land, he was nabbed by the local sherriff, but ended up getting away with just a $70 fine for not displaying a correct boat number.