Watch: Inside the $3 million RV that used to belong to Will Smith

The rich and famous have the most extravagant lifestyles.

And Will Smith's old RV is certainly extravagant, to say the least.

This $3 million mobile estate was featured on Ridiculous Rides, and according to the show, it's the biggest, tallest, and widest RV on earth.

The creator of the 18-wheeler is Ron Anderson from Texas, and he has been making these kinds of living spaces for more than 20 years.

When Will Smith approached Anderson to create the RV, Smith said he wanted something unique, to which Anderson responded, “I got it.”

The RV is 1,200 square feet and contains not one, not two, but fouteen TVs, the largest of which is a 100-inch projection screen. Inside, you'll find $300,000 worth of leather and a $200,000 kitchen with a three-door fridge, dishwasher, and $125,000 of granite.