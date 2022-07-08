Home / News / Watch: Inside the Goodwood experience - Zooming with DRIVEN EP95

Watch: Inside the Goodwood experience - Zooming with DRIVEN EP95

By Driven • 08/07/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we're joined by Sam's co-host on Coast Breakfast, Jason Reeves. 

The big story this week comes from Dean, who recently returned from a trip to Europe with Porsche.

Whilst over there, he was lucky enough to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed, so has plenty of news to share from this amazing event.

The guys also delve into Jase's recent purchase of a Volkswagen Golf for $20,000, and what else he could've purchased. 

Zooming with DRIVEN will be taking a short break in the coming weeks, but will be back after the school holidays on Friday, July 29.

By Driven • 08/07/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota Vellfire 2.4Z Golden Eyes II Toyota Vellfire 2.4Z Golden Eyes II
Toyota Vellfire 2.4Z Golden Eyes II

$33,390

Renault Megane Renault Sport Renault Megane Renault Sport
Renault Megane Renault Sport

$23,190

Volkswagen Golf TSI Highline Blue Motion Technology Volkswagen Golf TSI Highline Blue Motion Technology
Volkswagen Golf TSI Highline Blue Motion Technology

$22,650

BMW 530e BMW 530e
BMW 530e

$86,250

We Recommend