Watch: Inside the Goodwood experience - Zooming with DRIVEN EP95

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we're joined by Sam's co-host on Coast Breakfast, Jason Reeves.

The big story this week comes from Dean, who recently returned from a trip to Europe with Porsche.

Whilst over there, he was lucky enough to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed, so has plenty of news to share from this amazing event.

The guys also delve into Jase's recent purchase of a Volkswagen Golf for $20,000, and what else he could've purchased.

Zooming with DRIVEN will be taking a short break in the coming weeks, but will be back after the school holidays on Friday, July 29.