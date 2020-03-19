Watch: Inside the incredible, untapped car culture of Puerto Rico

One of the best things about the internet is that it can place very foreign regions on your doorstep with the click of a mouse. Places you've never visited, or maybe never even considered being interested in, you can become educated on in minutes.

Puerto Rico, in this case, is one such place. The US territory and its car culture is something I can't say I've ever wondered about, but thanks to another fabulous video from YouTuber Krispy Media, it's a place now fresh on my mind.

Earlier this month we featured Krispy's sensational round-up movie from the most hated car show in America. And now the video producer has released another movie about Puerto Rico's incredible car culture.

The deeper you get into the film, the more you'll see parallels of New Zealand's car culture. That's likely because both locations are relatively isolated, while simultaneously being very western.

Tastes in cars are the same (lots of love for 'imports', and that excellent Toyota Corolla wagon would look completely at home at a New Zealand meet), and similar attitudes to parts. If you can't buy it, just build it. Much like in New Zealand, Puerto Rico's isolation has fostered a 'do it yourself' attitude when it comes to building cars.

It's an excellent watch in these quarantine times.