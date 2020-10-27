Watch: Inside the mind-blowing finance plan behind a $5.2 million Bugatti hypercar

Whether you're a fan of financing vehicles or not, a very small percentage of the population can actually afford to pay for the odd hypercar in cash, so getting on a lease plan is the only option.

Due to the expensive nature of these plans, most owners refuse to delve into details of what they're paying each month on a depreciating asset, and we can't blame them — but this guy is a little different.

As he owns a YouTube channel with close to 300,000 subscribers, this guy is pretty familiar with how it all works, and puts things into very plain terms during the 17-minute long video.

If you're not willing to sit through the 17-minute affair, you're not alone, but here's what happened when he turned up to the Bugatti dealership to trade in his used Ferrari on a Chiron Pur Sport.

Considering that his Ferrari is worth $524,000, it serves as a 10 per cent deposit down on the $5,200,000 Chiron — which was discounted to $5,000,000 (six per cent off its sticker price).

Even with a ten per cent deposit, the 24-month plan is going to cost him a whopping $100,000 per month, including the taxes and fees. The tax alone is worth around $8,000 per month.

This makes for a total lease cost of $2,893,846 over the two-year plan, with a mileage limit of just 4,000km per year. And even after two years of paying through the teeth for this French beast, he still won't own it.

On the plus side, servicing is included with that price, and we already know that maintenance costs on a Bugatti would send most of the population into bankruptcy.