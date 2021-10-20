Watch: Inside the strange world of Hot Wheels brand collaborations

On May 18 of 1968, Hot Wheels' very first die cast model went on sale. It was called the 'Custom Camaro' and it was based on the extremely popular Chevrolet Camaro.

Since then, Hot Wheels has gone on to become the best-selling toy in the world, a record that the brand has held for ten years in New Zealand alone.

To keep up with the fast-moving pace of pop culture, Hot Wheels has formed many partnerships with other brands over the years, and while most of these are within the automotive world, the most interesting ones fall outside of this.

Hot Wheels has worked with brands such as Supreme and Anti Social Social Club as well as Gucci, and high-class watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen.

Watch the video above to learn about these interesting collaborations.