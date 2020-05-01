Watch: Is Eseries racing better than the real thing? Zooming with DRIVEN

Police cars, the best drive-throughs, and bum-stinging scorpions are all covered off in this week’s episode of Zooming with DRIVEN.

Hosted by DRIVEN ambassador and Coast’s Sam Wallace, Editor Dean Evans, Deputy Editor David Linklater, Multimedia Journo Matt Hansen, and Digital Writer Andrew Sluys.

Zooming with DRIVEN is our weekly isolation vidcast where we catch up with the motoring news week, talk cars and play games.

With an update and new look thanks to our video production crew, this week we hold the Car Quiz, and a controversial episode of the 0-100km/h Challenge game – so feel free to play along at home and see if you can beat our so-called experts.

We talk about Ford’s Ranger FX4, and Land Rover’s new Defender, driven in Namibia, just before the lockdown.

We also discuss a police case of mistaken identity, the virtues of McDonald’s versus Wendy’s, and setting up a home simulation racer.

All packed into 30 mins of motoring chat.