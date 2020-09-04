Watch: Is Ford's new Cobra Jet dragster the world's fastest electric vehicle?

While gas-powered dragsters have been racing for decades, electric variants are still a relatively new concept, and are poised to take every quarter-mile record in the coming years.

Where traditional gas-powered engines have to build revs to build torque upon launch and through the rev range, electric motors can deliver maximum torque at any given moment, meaning that they are a lot faster from a dig.

Click here to view all Ford Mustang listings on DRIVEN

With more than 1100kW at the rear wheels, Ford's new fully-electric 'Cobra Jet' Mustang is a certified quarter-mile monster, after putting down an 8.27 run during its first time out.

Like all good dragsters, the Cobra Jet launches with one heck of a wheelie. This is probably down to a combination of the mammoth power figure, and the Mustang's extremely low centre of gravity.

Built in partnership with Cascadia Motion, this Mustang features four PN-250-DZR inverters paired with two DS-250-115s. And with four electric motors all boasting 250kW each that can spin to 10,00rpm, its quite the rapid EV.

Unfortunately, Ford isn't even considering building any more of these Cobra Jets at this stage, so those wanting an electric Mustang will have to settle for the upcoming Mach E.

With a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds, this family-friendly crossover may not be a purpose-built dragster, but will be quite the performer when it releases next year.