Watch: Is Mazda's new BT-50 NZ's best ute? Zooming with DRIVEN

This week we're a man down as David is off driving the new Hyundai Santa Fe, but you can read his piece on the new SUV here.

Andrew's just gotten back from driving Mazda's new BT-50 and, it might just be the best-value ute that's on sale right now in New Zealand.

After Toyota came out with yet another awesome Hilux ad, we got talking about our favourite car ads, and unsurprisingly, Toyota leads the bunch with its awesome Hilux ads over the years. Have a watch of our favourites here.

For the 30 Second Sell, we're looking at sports wagon under $20K, and yet again, Andrew's choice is roasted significantly. Make sure to vote for your favourite below.

Finally, the topic for Expert Car Picks this week was a supercar on an unlimited budget. As we've come to expect, the wildcard is winning the vote by a large margin, so help us out, please?

30 Second Sell listings:

Dean's Toyota Caldina

David/Sam's Subaru Levorg

Andrew's Holden Commodore SS