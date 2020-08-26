Watch: Is Nissan's new Maxima faster than a legendary Skyline GT-R?

As far as Japanese performance cars go, most would agree that Nissan's Skyline GT-R is one of the most iconic and influential to ever exist, thanks to its game-changing tech and engineering in the early 1990s.

Dubbed 'Godzilla' by racers in Australia's Touring Car Championship, the turbocharged Nissan was eventually banned from competing to give the locally-built V8 Fords and Holdens a chance at winning.

While the Skyline R32 GT-R is known as an incredibly fast car back in its day, it's over 30 years old now, and go-fast car technology has come a long way in those three decades.

This is where Nissan's new Maxima comes into the picture. It hasn't been banned from any racing series' for being too fast, nor does it have a cool nickname like 'Godzilla', but it does possess Nissan's latest tech.

In one corner, you've got the GT-R with its legendary six-cylinder, twin-turbo RB26DETT, which sends power to all four wheels through the game-changing ATTESA all-wheel drive system, and in the other corner you've got a front-wheel drive, V6 Maxima.

The odds are stacked against the new Nissan, and so are the hoards of GT-R fanboys that would rather eat a shoe than see their beloved Skyline fall victim to Maxima of all things.