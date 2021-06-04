Home / News / Watch: Is Renault's Megane RS the best hot hatch? Zooming with DRIVEN

By Driven • 04/06/2021
This week we're down a member again as Andrew is off on Toyota New Zealand's launch of the new Highlander SUV. Check out his report on it here

We're talking about hot hatches, and the upcoming test of the Renault Megane RS300 against a rental go kart at Hampton Downs. Dean also details the new Volkswagen Golf GTI that we had last week. 

David talks about the new Mercedes S Class, and all the tech that has been crammed into the new luxury sedan, read his road test here

Click here to watch the full episode

