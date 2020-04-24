Watch: Is the Honda Civic Type R overrated? Zooming with DRIVEN, episode 1

Catch up with the week of motoring news, play along without our motoring games and find out why why our own cars are overrated.

Introducing 'Zooming with DRIVEN', the first of our weekly isolation vidcasts. Join Coast FM’s Sam Wallace, DRIVEN Editor Dean Evans, Deputy Editor David Linklater, Multimedia Journo Matthew Hansen, with Digital Writer Andrew Sluys as our silent quiz master as we try a new concept in motoring.

We chat about the Mazda CX-30 and its unique Zoom launch, touch on the death of the Ford Focus RS and the converse birth of the new Mercedes-AMG A45 S, reviewed earlier this week, and much much more.

During our lockdown, it’s a chance for the team to get together and talk cars, with a little insight into our crew, along with the 0-100 game, cars that are good or bad in our Over / Underrated game, plus we look at some of our own personal memorabilia, with an unintended twist.

We’ve also added some previews of some upcoming projects, including CARology, a Ford Mustang challenge and this Saturday’s final two episodes of Motoka, powered by DRIVEN.

We know it’s not perfect, so give us a chance while we work on the video/vision side for next week’s episode and a few audio and game scoring issues.

Finished with part one of Zooming with DRIVEN? Check out PART TWO and PART THREE.