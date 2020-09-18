Watch: Is the new Z Nissan's best-ever car? Zooming with DRIVEN

Zooming with DRIVEN Season 3 kicks off again as both our vidcast and podcast, and we dive straight into what could be the best Z of all time, the new Z Proto, aka 400Z.

We look at the new Isuzu D-Max, and discuss our Expert Car Picks where the audience decides. Click here to cast your vote. We play a new game called Rotten CARmatoes, listing five car movies and seeing how fresh or rotten they really are.

And we also have the latest round of 30-Second Sell, where we scour the used cars on DRIVEN.co.nz and find the best car we can within a budget: this week, it's $50k family cars, given our anchor Sam Wallace just announced he's expecting twin baby girls.

We also look at what's in our DRIVEN garage this week, and preview this Saturday's print edition, with Aston Martin's new twin-turbo V8 DBX SUV.

This and lots more, crammed into 20 mins of car talk to update the motoring week of news. Join the DRIVEN team of Dean, David and Andrew, and Sam, for Zooming with DRIVEN.

Slogging away on the treadmill or stick in traffic, then download the audio version from iHeart, Apple iTunes or any of your preferred podcast mediums, and while you're there, be sure to subscribe, rate and review.

See the 30 Second Sell listings here, and vote for your favourite below!

2008 Mercedes-Benz ML 63 AMG

2009 Jeep Commander

2006 Audi S6

Listen to our Zooming with DRIVEN podcast on iHeart Radio here, otherwise, you can listen on Apple or Spotify.