Watch: Is this the year that Hilux takes back the NZ new-vehicle sales crown?

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN news we're wowed by a record sales month for the Kiwi industry - including the continued dominance of the Toyota Hilux over arch-rival Ranger.

We also take a look at the new Toyota GR 86, wonder whether "Voltswagen" is really such a good joke and ask the big questions, such as what really happened to Duggie The Buggy when he went to the Moon.