Home / News / Watch: Is this the year that Hilux takes back the NZ new-vehicle sales crown?

Watch: Is this the year that Hilux takes back the NZ new-vehicle sales crown?

By Driven • 10/04/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN news we're wowed by a record sales month for the Kiwi industry - including the continued dominance of the Toyota Hilux over arch-rival Ranger.

We also take a look at the new Toyota GR 86, wonder whether "Voltswagen" is really such a good joke and ask the big questions, such as what really happened to Duggie The Buggy when he went to the Moon.

By Driven • 10/04/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
BMW X1 sDrive 18i BMW X1 sDrive 18i
BMW X1 sDrive 18i

$45,690

Honda Odyssey G. Aero Package Honda Odyssey G. Aero Package
Honda Odyssey G. Aero Package

$27,150

Nissan Serena Rider Pro Pilot Edition Nissan Serena Rider Pro Pilot Edition
Nissan Serena Rider Pro Pilot Edition

$30,250

Toyota Aqua S Toyota Aqua S
Toyota Aqua S

$17,850

We Recommend