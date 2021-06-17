Watch: Is Toyota's new Land Cruiser the best one yet? Zooming with DRIVEN

To celebrate Fieldays, we've got a rural special for you this week, and utes are the main topic of debate. Click here to read David's full report of what's on offer there.

But before we launch into everything rural, we cover off some recent news including the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300, a supercharged Holden Colorado, and the new Fast and Furious movie.

We're also talking about new car sales, and the recently announced Clean Car scheme, which works off a 'feebate' model and rewards buying low-emission vehicles.

