Watch: Is VW's new Golf the best one yet? Zooming with DRIVEN EP41

By Driven • 16/04/2021
This week it's just the three of us, but don't stress, because we've still managed to pull together a half-decent show without the boss. 

We're talking about MG's Cyberster Concept, the new Hot Wheels air fresheners, and BMW's local launch of the new M3 and M4 at M Town. 

We cover off the results from Ruby's 60 Second Sell last week, and somehow Dean managed to pull off another victory.

For Expert Car Picks, we're choosing our favourite Volkswagens, so make sure to vote for your favourite below!

