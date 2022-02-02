Watch: Jay Leno checks out BMW's colour-changing paint tech

Earlier this year, at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), BMW showcased its latest colour changing tech on an all-electric iX.

In the lead up to the show, BMW confirmed that it would demonstrate “a technology that changes the exterior colour of a vehicle with the touch of a button.” Check out the video and read all about the tech. The system runs off the SUV’s battery pack and can be operated with a smartphone.

The car, and its colour-changing paint, recently paid a visit to Jay Leno’s Garage.

Leno reviewed both the tech and the SUV itself, and pointed out the potential legal implications that a gimmick like colour-changing paint could have if it ever reached production. For example, he implies that criminals could simply change the colour of their car to avoid being detected by authorities.

The iX itself has launched in the US already, in a single variant dubbed the xDrive50. The SUV has a 106.3 kWh battery pack and a pair of motors which produce a combined 384kW and 764 Nm or torque. BMW says the SUV can go from 0-100 in 4.6 seconds and reach a 200kmh top speed.