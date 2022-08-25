Watch: Jay Leno finds immaculate 1963 Jaguar XKE in hoarder's garage

Recently, a rare classic Ford XB FalconJohn Goss Special was discovered in an Australian farm shed. And this isn't an uncommon story.

Unique, rare, and classic vehicles can spend years lying around gathering dust, only to be discovered and recovered and sold off to the highest bidder.

It begs the question: how could someone forget and neglect such a car in the first place?

Jay Leno recently uncovered a 1963 Jaguar XKE, which sat idle for not years, but decades in the garage of a hoarder.

The point of difference with this sleek British sports car is that it's in almost new condition. The only thing giving it away is the layer of dust that's formed on the surfaces.

Interestingly, Leno was told about the car by a local police officer. In his YouTube video, he recounts how the cop told him that a person living nearby had passed away and that they might have a car in their garage worth some TLC by Leno and his team.

The Jaguar XKE in question was actually well preserved and had just 27,659 km on the odometer. In fact, the chalk markings from the factory hadn't even worn off yet either.

The boot still has the original factory tool kit and the factory jack, and it even still has the Dunlop disc brake bleeder hose that came with every new Jaguar XKE at the time. The soft top for the convertible is still in remarkably good condition too.

It means Leno won't have to restore or modify the car to get it looking good. All it'll need is a good clean-up. He'll put on slightly wider tyres, updated brakes, and updated brake hoses in the interest of safety. But beyond that, it'll end up being one of the most original and well-preserved XKEs in existence.

Leno says he'll keep it as a testament to what an original XKE should look like to future generations.