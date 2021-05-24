Watch: Jeremy Clarkson trades cars for cows in latest TV adventure

Jeremy Clarkson isn't someone that's known for patience, from yelling at his co-stars in car-related challenges, to getting kicked off Top Gear for losing his temper at an assistant, it isn't a strong point.

Despite this, Clarkson is looking to hang up his racing boots for a pair of gumboots, and try his hand at farming in his new show "Clarkson's Farm" on Amazon Prime.

It's a show that has been teased for quite some time now, but we've finally got a look at the first trailer, and things are looking rather rocky.

Based around Clarkon's aptly named "Diddly Squat Farm", we see the star driving a Lamborghini tractor, struggling with sheep, and facing the harsh real-world consequences of weather bombs.

“Jeremy Clarkson is a journalist, a broadcaster, and a man who travels the world to slide sideways in supercars while shouting,” says Amazon. “He is not a farmer, which is unfortunate because he’s bought a 1000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself, despite knowing nothing whatsoever about farming”.

On top of the regular woes of farming, the first season was obviously shot while England was in the grips of Covid-19, meaning production was limited.

Speaking about the show earlier this year, Clarkson said: “I’m looking forward to people’s reactions to it because it’s like nothing I’ve done before. Nobody falls over, nobody catches fire, nobody explodes. It’s a quiet genteel look at how farming is done and how I react to it. It’s a nice program. And there are some amazing facts about farming.”