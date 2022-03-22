Watch: Ken Block goes drifting in his new Audi RS e-tron GT

Ken Block's latest ride is an Audi RS e-tron GT, thanks to a new partnership with Audi.

He created a custom RS e-tron GT with the company’s design team, and went for a very sleek look that will make it the perfect daily driver.

But it wouldn't be a Ken Block car if it can't drift, so the Gymkhana driver who is known for his drifting and power-sliding, took it out for a spin.

The modified RS e-tron GT was revealed by Ken Block earlier this month. It features a matte white wrap which contrasts nicely with a number of gloss black parts.

Powering the vehicle is a pair of electric motors that combine to produce 440kW and 830 Nm of torque. It goes from 0-100 in 3.1 seconds, and its Overboost function brings the power up to 475kW.

But perhaps the most unique part of the vehicle is the mismatched wheels from Rotiform. At the front, you'll find a classic rally-inspired aero disc design and the rear features a more traditional six-spoke design.

It doesn't take long to get the car spinning, but it does lack a hydraulic handbrake which makes it difficult to perform donuts as tightly as he normally would.

He also says that the weight of the car took some time to get used to, so perfecting the required throttle inputs was quite difficult. He says it felt like the car’s control systems were doing everything in their power to try and stop him from getting sideways.

But as you can see in the video, he succeeded in the end.