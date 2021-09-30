Watch: Ken Block puts Audi's legendary Quattro S1 against the electric e-tron GT

Over the decades, Audi has given the world some spectacular cars, but none seem to light a fire in the enthusiast's heart quite like the original Group B Quattro S1 E2.

With rally legend Ken Block recently signing up with the German brand, it was only a matter of time before a Quattro S1 was wheeled out of the heritage collection for Block to have a hoon in.

As Block's introduction to the iconic brand, he was recently let loose at Audi's headquarters in Germany, to experience Audi's performance of both new and old.

While there are a few incredibly capable petrol-powered performance cars in this modern line-up, Block was put behind the wheel of the all-electric RS e-tron GT.

While the 350kW of the old Sport Quattro was incredibly fast for its time (and still holds up even by modern standards) the instant torque and 440kW of the e-tron GT is basically unbeatable.

As expected, Block was significantly faster around the Audi test track in the new e-tron, it looks like Block has more of a soft spot for the old Quattro - like most enthusiasts would.

In Block's partnership with the German brand, electric car development is at the forefront, so we should it shouldn't be long until we see some electric tyre-shredding action!