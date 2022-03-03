Home / News / Watch: Ken Block's latest ride is an Audi RS e-tron GT

Watch: Ken Block's latest ride is an Audi RS e-tron GT

By Maxene London • 03/03/2022
Ken Block's NEW 637hp All-Electric Audi RS e-tron GT! The fastest production RS on EARTH! / Ken Block

Ken Block's latest ride is an Audi RS e-tron GT, thanks to a new partnership with Audi.

The Gymkhana star was able to create a custom RS e-tron GT with the company’s design team, and went for a very sleek look that will make it the perfect daily driver.

The RS e-tron GT features a matte white wrap which contrasts nicely with a number of gloss black parts.

Powering the vehicle is a pair of electric motors that combine to produce 440kW and 830 Nm of torque. It goes from 0-100 in 3.1 seconds, and its Overboost function brings the power up to 475kW. 

But perhaps the most unique part of the vehicle is the mismatched wheels from Rotiform. At the front, you'll find a classic rally-inspired aero disc design and the rear features a more traditional six-spoke design.

For the practical side, Block's car has roof racks that will be used to hold snowboards and boots, and all-wheel-drive traction to help it up the Utah mountains where he lives.

