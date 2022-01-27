Watch: Kevin Hart's new ride is a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner restomod

Comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, apparently has a thing for muscle cars.

The latest addition to what is surely quite an extensive garage, is a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner restomod, that's completely customised.

The car is inspired by the Halloween movie franchise, and was restored and modified by Salvaggio Design in Wisconsin.

Powering the vehicle is a Chrysler 426 Hemi V8 engine, which can be described as a cross between a Demon and a Hellephant. It's said to produce 701 kW, and has a Tremec 6060 six-speed manual transmission which got strengthened to handle the engine’s power.

The car rides on 18-inch front wheels and 20-inch back wheels, designed to resemble steelies with custom hubcaps retain the ’60s look. The body is also designed to keep the car looking like it's straight out of the '60s, though Salvaggio Design says that only the roof, doors, fenders, and rear quarter panels are original.

Inside the car, you'll find custom Italian leather upholstering the seats. The left over leather was used to create a pair of custom Nike sneakers, a belt and a wallet for Hart (so he can match his car. Cute).

The car was built to be comfortable and reliable, as well as powerful and sinister.