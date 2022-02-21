Home / News / Watch: Kid delivering match ball for Super League leaves fans in stitches

By Maxene London • 21/02/2022
Whizzy Rascal! | Kid delivering the match ball gone a bit wrong | Super League / Sky Sports

A young mascot, dubbed "Whizzy Rascal", left fans in stitches after failing to stop to give officials the match ball for the Warrington vs Castleford Super League game. 

Driving a mini BMW, the kid drove from the sideline to the opposite side of the stadium, rather than stopping in the middle of the pitch as planned. 

Warrington player, Toby King, spun the car around in an attempt to send it back in the right direction, only for the child to drive straight past the referee for a second time. 

The players couldn't help but smile at the young mascot's antics, seeming to be making the most of her big moment. 

Fans were cheering the girl on inside the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

