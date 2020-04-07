Watch: Kiwi hoons take to empty streets for illegal lockdown skids

Kiwi hoons have taken to social media to share videos of themselves performing burnouts and skids on empty streets, trying to hide their details as they brag about their antics.

Over 70,000 people have joined a Facebook group set up to promote the activity, prominently featuring videos from New Zealand and Australia.

In one recent video, a car is seen drifting through the car park of the Countdown supermarket in Massey, Auckland.

The video shows the car travelling at speed through the empty car park, repeatedly losing traction as onlookers film the display.

"I don't know how you guys get away with this!? I go out and I get caught!" writes one user under the video.

Other videos show Kiwi drivers performing burnouts on public roads, spewing smoke as cameras roll.

A warning was issued from one boy racer to the group: "Just a tip, cover your numberplates boys".

Another congratulated drivers who had performed the activity for 'likes' online.

"Shout out to all the lads who've skidded in the driveway of their rental property and now probs face eviction," he wrote.

"Bloody legends".

One video shows a patched gang member holding a large knife as he watches a car perform a burnout on a public road.

Some users were keeping their activities off public roads, with one Kiwi driver asking group members: "Is a shed skid worth a divorce? I've been told no as our concrete is mint, but my argument is a rug will hide it all."

The group even boasts its own merchandise, with fashion-conscious hoons able to buy stickers that read: "Sending it for the boys" or T-shirts and hoodies featuring the group's logo.

The Herald has approached NZ Police for comment.

-NZ Herald