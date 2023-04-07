Watch: Kiwi Police pooches get a sweet new ride, VR and an Easter rebate road trip game! Zooming with DRIVEN EP121

Sam's away, but Zooming with DRIVEN carries on! But, somehow, with no less talk of Sam's muscles...

Anyway, in Episode 121 David and Damien tell us of their trip to Hamilton to check out the new ride of Police dogs around the country - the Skoda Superb Police Dog Unit. The Superb is rolling out around the country to replace the old Holdens (currently a mix of VF Commodore utes and Equinox SUVs) and is a very high-tech replacement indeed, with full temperature monitoring and automated systems to keep the doggos cool and comfortable, as well as a very clever feature that lets the handler remotely release the hounds. Sorry, but you knew we were ALWAYS going to slip that one in somewhere...

Anyway, moving on from the bad jokes and Good Boys, Dean tells us about how there are now 50 more awesome Honda Civic Type Rs available after it initially sold out in record time, and that the latest ballot for the next wave of 50 equally-awesome Toyota GR Corollas has opened as well!

David then segues smoothly into his visit to the recent Toyota Festival held at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell, where he got to revisit the GR Corolla (we were lucky enough to already have played with it on track, which you can read about here) and see the GR Sport Hilux for the first time (which, incidentally, Toyota has just revealed pricing for).

Damien then takes us into the virtual world with a spin around the block (well, many, many times around a wide selection of race tracks, at least...) in Gran Turismo 7 using Sony's new PlayStation VR2 - which is utterly spectacular - and news that Skoda New Zealand has become the first territory outside Europe to adopt the company's virtual reality showroom that allows customers to check out different colours, options and even body styles on cars they are interested in, but that a dealer may not have on hand.

It's being trialed with the new Enyaq iV all-electric SUV and you can head to your nearest Skoda dealer to try it out for yourself.

We then round things out with a rant from Dean about Formula One tracks and a confusing game of "Easter Rebate Road Trip" where all three had to choose a car that would get a rebate under the Clean Car scheme to go on an Easter road trip in, using the rebate money to fund the holiday. Of course not everyone took it seriously...

