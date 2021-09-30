Watch: Kiwi star Mitch Evans takes leading role in Jaguar's 007 trailer

Though he might have a little way to come on the acting front, Kiwi motorsport star Mitch Evans certainly has the driving part down, starring in Jaguar's 'No Time to Die' trailer.

Pitted against Parkour athlete Lynn Jung, Evans races across London in Jaguar's all-wheel drive XF sedan, attempting to make it to the 007 screening first.

The six-mile chase starts in Laffone Street, close to Tower Bridge, and weaves its way across the city with Lynn running, jumping and somersaulting in pursuit of Mitch, who is enjoying the XF’s luxury, comfort and serenity thanks to its Active Noise Cancellation and Cabin Air Ionisation technology.

Distanced from the noise and chaos of the city around him, Mitch focuses on the drive, making the most of the XF’s precise, intuitive steering – and the responsive, refined performance of its 300PS Ingenium engine. The action concludes in London’s famous Baker Street, where the tickets are returned in spectacular style, allowing Mitch to finally enjoy No Time to Die.

Throughout the race across town, 007 fans will spot a few familiar faces along the route, including a bullet-holed XF from No Time to Die as well as notable Jaguar models that appeared in past films, including the C-X75 from Spectre (2015) and the XKR Convertible from Die Another Day (2002).