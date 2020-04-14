Watch: Lamborghini driver destroys essential worker's car in high-speed collision

Travel bans and isolation orders around the world have left roads empty, with only essential travel being permitted for food and work. We've already seen one man in America use these empty roads for the wrong reasons, and attempt to teach his dog to drive.

Along the same lines, a Lamborghini driver in Malaysia found himself in hot water after heading out for a hoon in his six-figure supercar, before ploughing into the rear end of another car out on a food run.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident that left the Perodua Viva (a small Malaysian hatchback) a wreck, while the gold-wrapped Huracan only suffered minor front-end damage.

Dash cam footage from the area shows that the driver of the Huracan was at fault in the collision, as he attempted to overtake the silver hatch while it was turning right at the intersection.

It's worth noting the double yellow lines in the centre of the road, which means that neither the hatch or the Lamborghini should be crossing them, but they both did anyway.

A local report revealed that the owner of the hatchback owns a food delivery service, and her sister was out delivering food at the time of the accident. The single mother of three added that her children usually travel with her on deliveries.

Unsurprisingly, the hatchback was written off following the collision, and it couldn't have come at a worse time for the business owner. But thanks to a bit of guilt, the woman was able to get back out on the road in no time.

This is because the driver of the Lamborghini decided to purchase a new Perodua Myvi for the mother of three. Whether this was to avoid the courts, or just out of kindness, we'll never know. But we're hoping for the latter.