Watch: Lamborghini driver sends $200K supercar into canal

Despite most of the world being on lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, one driver in Thailand decided to take his Lamborghini Gallardo for a spin, but things did not go to plan.

The incident occurred just a couple of days ago in Central Thailand, and left the 40-year old owner stranded in the murky canal with the supercar's engine still running as he attempted to signal for help.

According to a local report, the owner called himself an ambulance as soon as he managed to clamber up the muddy bank, and was rushed to hospital. He was discharged without serious injury later that day, and returned with a tow truck to retrieve his car.

An onlooker explained that she had seen the car drive by numerous times that day, but was going a lot faster than usual when he lost control and plunged into the canal.

"I was sitting at the roadside shelter when the car went into the canal but it was very strange because I often see this car but never going as fast as it was today.''

Speaking to police, the owner blamed the incident on another driver.

"There was a car that came out of nowhere and overtook me. That startled me so I spun my wheel to evade it and it swerved into the canal.

"I quickly exited the car and rushed to the hospital. Then after the doctor has checked me and told me I was safe, I contacted the car insurance company and came back to retrieve the car."

The fact that the car was left running following the incident is an interesting point. It's a known method of making sure that the car is totaled, so that the owner can get paid out in full for the car.

While his car is easily identified as a Lamborghini Gallardo, it's hard to work out whether it was a Superleggera model or not. These sought-after models are the track-focused variants and retail for around $100K more than the normal cars.

Either way, we can imagine that this guy is going to have a hard time explaining this to his insurance company with this video going viral.