Watch: Lamborghini owner grants the kid who got pulled over his ultimate wish

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last week or so, you'll be aware of Adrian Zamarripa and his endeavours to take the family SUV over to California to buy a Lamborghini.

Usually, no one would bat an eyelid at this story, but Adrian is only 5 years old, lives in Utah, and after being pulled over by a police officer on the highway, was found to only have $3 in his wallet.

As this story got so much traction worldwide, Adrian's family was flooded with offers from Lamborghini owners all over, offering the little guy a ride in a true Italian-built exotic.

Despite demonstrating his driving skills on the world stage, none of these drivers were willing to offer a drive of their supercar, but that's probably for the best, anyway.

The Zamarripa family ended up accepting an offer from a local Lamborghini owner, who promptly turned up in his matte black Huracan. Jeremy Neves later explained the reasoning behind the offer on Facebook.

“Now I understand why so few kids grow up and go after their dreams! ” Neves wrote. “⁣Every news station has posted this story and there’s thousands of comments about “rewarding bad behavior” and “this kid should be punished” and all sorts of hateful things about his parents and “the stranger with the Lambo” (me)…⁣”

“⁣I’m a parent! I understand the importance of educating our children… I just choose to include education and encouragement for the great qualities NOT JUST the bad choices!” he said.

Some are saying that this incredible gesture has now got the desire for a supercar out of his system, but we don't agree. This looks like the makings of a fully-fledged automotive enthusiast.

Adding to this incredible gesture, a company based in California has offered to fly Adrian and his family out to Los Angeles so that the youngster can drive a Lamborghini himself. Unlike his last joy ride, we suspect this will be done in a controlled environment.