Watch: Lamborghini's new Countach has us divided

Earlier this week, Lamborghini pulled the covers off the all-new Countach, which is based on the Aventador, and uses the same hybrid powertrain as the plug-in hybrid Sian.

Unlike the original Countach, this revived model isn't a bespoke model, and this is something that has divided the team here at DRIVEN.

Click here to watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN episode

On one side of the desk, there's Dean and Sam, who think that it's an awesome-looking machine that pays homage to one of most iconic supercars that has ever existed.

On the other side, there is David and Andrew, who are a fan of the looks, and think that it's a bit of a gimmick.

Where do you sit on the issue?