Home / News / Watch: Lamborghini's new Countach has us divided

Watch: Lamborghini's new Countach has us divided

By Driven • 20/08/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

Earlier this week, Lamborghini pulled the covers off the all-new Countach, which is based on the Aventador, and uses the same hybrid powertrain as the plug-in hybrid Sian. 

Unlike the original Countach, this revived model isn't a bespoke model, and this is something that has divided the team here at DRIVEN. 

Click here to watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN episode

READ MORE

On one side of the desk, there's Dean and Sam, who think that it's an awesome-looking machine that pays homage to one of most iconic supercars that has ever existed. 

On the other side, there is David and Andrew, who are a fan of the looks, and think that it's a bit of a gimmick.

Where do you sit on the issue? 

By Driven • 20/08/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Honda Fit TRADE IN SPECIAL Honda Fit TRADE IN SPECIAL
Honda Fit TRADE IN SPECIAL

$3,990

Holden Commodore VF SV6 Sedan NZ New Holden Commodore VF SV6 Sedan NZ New
Holden Commodore VF SV6 Sedan NZ New

$21,990

Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance Pack Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance Pack
Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance Pack

$25,990

Land Rover Discovery 4 SE TDV6 NZ New Land Rover Discovery 4 SE TDV6 NZ New
Land Rover Discovery 4 SE TDV6 NZ New

$49,990

We Recommend