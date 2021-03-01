Watch: Lamborghini Urus takes on Audi RS6 for ultimate family car title

Just a few years ago, achieving a 0-100km/h time of beneath five seconds was something that even supercars struggled to do, but these days, it seems that a 0-100km/h time of over four is slow.

This is mostly down to how advanced the technology in engines has become, which lets manufacturers pull more than 400kW out of a twin-turbo V8 engine without seemingly trying.

The Audi RS6 and the Lamborghini Urus are both perfect examples of this, and are family-friendly vehicles that will both sprint to 100km/h in less than four seconds whilst having room for the kids plus the dog.

In the latest Top Gear UK season, these two high-performance machines were pitted against each other to find out which one reigns supreme. And with extremely similar performance, it's quite a fair comparison.

Both sporting almost identical 4.0-litre engines, and all-wheel drive powertrains, the main difference lies in the weight and ride height. While the Urus tips the scales at 2,200kg, the RS6 slides in at 1,865kg.

When looking at performance figures, the Lamborghini SUV pumps out 478kW and 850Nm, while the RS6 has 441kW and 800Nm, so does the Lambo have enough to offset the 400kg weight difference?

Check out the video above to find out, but we'd argue that it's not the fairest of tests, considering that Chris Harris is an extremely talented racer, and Paddy McGuiness is not.