Watch: Land Rover gets sporty with a new Range Rover Sport! Zooming with DRIVEN EP113

On Zooming with DRIVEN EP113, David tells us about his first experience with the all-new Range Rover Sport in the South Island - it's a big deal for Land Rover New Zealand, while being smaller than the full-size Range Rover, that is. And bigger than a Velar, but about the same size as a Land Rover Discovery... it's confusing, but you can read more about the newest member of the Land Rover family right here.

David then warns of a new and improved email scam that pretends to be from the NZTA and we all snigger like children over Volkswagen Italy's social media blunder, before fantasizing about a new Auckland apartment complex with parking specially designed for supercars. Yes, really - you can read all about that one here!

We then play a new game we are calling "Guess What" where the poor contestants have to guess the car from a movie or TV show from an on-screen description of the car. It sounds easy, but Sam's face will tell you otherwise. I mean, do you know what the car described like this is: "The very latest in interception countermeasures. Titanium armor, a multi-tasking heads-up display AND six beverage cup holders. All in all, rather stocked."

Spoiler alert: David did, but he is a MASSIVE movie car nerd...

