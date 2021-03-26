Watch: Lexus fits a functioning turntable in the new IS sedan

Throughout history, in-car entertainment has come from a range of systems, and while modern Bluetooth technology takes a less-is-more approach, it wasn't always like that.

Way back in the day, even before tapes, some high-end cars had record players in them, but the bumpy nature of driving meant that these systems weren't overly effective in playing music or preserving the record.

Fast forward a few decades, and Lexus USA has decided to take it upon themselves to install a fully-functional record player in the new IS sedan, so that owners can enjoy their vinyl on the move.

Captured in a mini-series called 'Driven by Sound', Madlib and Kaytranada join the process, who are tasked with creating the first record to be played in the 'Wax Edition' IS.

As you can imagine, the IS offers an incredibly smooth ride from the outset, but to avoid any skipping, a complex suspension system was built around it, and the needle gets its own anti-gravity tensioner.

The finished product is a record player that is stowed in the glovebox, and will eject when it comes time to flip the record or change it out for a new one.

"When I make music, I usually do it in headphones, so I hear everything clear," said Madlib. "And I take it to the car, test it out. Every time. That's the big test. To have the turntable in a Lexus? That's beyond." Kaytranada was equally impressed: "When Lexus said they wanted to build this car, I didn't think it was possible. It was amazing to see and hear vinyl playing while cruising in a car."

We doubt that this new invention is going to make it into any regular Lexus vehicles anytime soon, but it's cool to see the possibility.