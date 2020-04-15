Watch: little Suzuki Swift launched into the air in jaw-dropping crash

Ah the humble Suzuki Swift.

Along with being cheap, economical transport, the Japanese hatch has also long been known for its hardy ability to take hits and walk away. From its usage on Top Gear to play crash-filled games of car ice hocky, to its wide worldwide usage as a race car platform, to the fact that most tourists wanting to lap the Nurburgring Norschleife hire one as a 'Ring Taxi'.

But, few Swift hits come close to being quite as spectacular as this recent crash in Poland.

The crash happens after the driver fails to slow down (or even attempt to navigate) a large elevated roundabout. The net result sees the Swift vault high into the air, past the CCTV camera, before returning to Earth in a crumpled mess.

With the accident taking place on Easter Sunday in Rąbień, Lodz, the 41-year-old driver amazingly survived; suffering only 'non-life-threatening' injuries after having to be rescued from the wreckage by local firefighters. As published below, Polish authorities suspect that the driver was drunk at the time.

Ironically, Suzuki New Zealand was forced to defend the safety of the Swift just last year.

The subcompact hatch was named as one of a selection of popular imports potentially facing a ban over safety concerns as part of a peculiar announcement from the Motor Industry Association. This despite some Swifts, like the second-generation model depicted flying through the air in Poland, scoring a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

Given the fact that the driver of this particular Swift was able to survive to tell the tale, I don't think there's much to worry about.

