Watch: Looking back at Mad Mike's craziest drift builds

Here in New Zealand, V8 Supercars may be the most popular form of motorsport thanks to drivers like Greg Murphy and Shane van Gisbergen. But there's another driver that has put us on the map for a more smokey reason.

Known for his insane sideways driving, and even more so his bonkers car collection, 'Mad' Mike Whiddett is an icon on the world motorsport stage, and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Over the years, many 'Bulls' have emerged from Mike's stable, each more insane than the last, and Red Bull recently released a video highlighting them.

"Building cars for me is just an addiction," Whiddett says while wrenching on his 1973 Mazda RX-2, which despite the obvious modifications, might be the most standard car in his garage.

Arguably Mike's biggest claim to fame was when he jumped behind the wheel of his four-rotor-powered RX-7 and slid all the way up the iconic Crown Range road, something that still hasn't been replicated to this day.

He then drifted the Highlands Motorsport Park down in Cromwell in the ND MX-5, which makes use of a twin-turbo 26B rotary engine, and is easily the most insane contraption to come from the drifter.

South Africa's Franschhoek Pass was next on Whiddett's list, and 'BadBull' was used here. This heavily modified RX-8 is powered by a turbocharged three-rotor engine that puts over 600kW down to the rear wheels. It's safe to say that those tyres did fare too well that day.

Finally, we get to Mike's most recent creation, one that has since received international recognition for being so incredibly cool. Dubbed 'NimBull', the Lamborghini Huracan was chopped up and slammed, and turned into one of the world's only Lamborghini drift cars.

After a debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Whiddett brought the Huracan back to New Zealand and has since competed at various drift events with it.