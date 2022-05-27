Watch: Lotus lands in New Zealand! Zooming with DRIVEN EP89

Though we've got two members of the team missing on Zooming with DRIVEN this week, there's still a jam-packed show for you to watch.

David recently went up to Giltrap for a press conference regarding Lotus' entry into New Zealand. Sports cars, EVs and SUVs are on the cards for the British manufacturer.

Andy checks in from the top of the Stelvio Pass in Italy as he's driving BMW M cars over there.

And Dean crosses in from down south, where he's driven Subaru's new WRX.

Maxene also hosts the car quiz this week, so play along and see how many questions you can get right.