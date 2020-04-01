Watch: Man carves incredible Toyota Land Cruiser out of wood

Now that we're in week two of lockdown, most of the population that isn't working should've worked out a way to spend their time. Whether it be watching Netflix or knitting, staying home is the main thing.

After stumbling across this incredible video on YouTube, some might be driven to take up wood carving as this absolute wizard with a chisel has made creating a Toyota Land Cruiser look incredibly easy.

Uploaded by a channel based in Vietnam, the fascinating time-lapse video shows the intricate level of detail that goes into this piece of work, and considering that it has already racked up over 25 million views in a week, we're not the only ones blown away by it.

With just a few planks of wood and your average woodworking tools, this guy sets about crafting an incredibly detailed model of Toyota's iconic off-roader. While the rough shape looks easy enough, it's the details that have us hooked.

From the front grille, to the tyre treads, and all the badging across the SUV, it's obvious that this isn't this dude's first attempt at an scale vehicle.

If you're a fan of this video, the Woodworking Art channel has a number of other wooden vehicle videos, from Ferrari's new Formula 1 car, to Donald Trump's 'Beast' Cadillac limo.