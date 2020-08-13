Home / News / Watch: Man destroys $500K Lamborghini minutes after borrowing it from friend

Watch: Man destroys $500K Lamborghini minutes after borrowing it from friend

By Driven • 13/08/2020
Search Driven for Lamborghini for sale

Letting a friend get behind the wheel of your pride and joy can be a tedious experience even if your car is worth just a few thousand dollars, let alone a few hundred thousand.

One Lamborghini owner over in Spain will be questioning his friendship with one of his mates after handing over the key to his Lamborghini Huracan Performante, just to see it totalled minutes later. 

Click here to view all Lamborghini listings on DRIVEN

According to a Spanish report, the two occupants of the Italian supercar fled the scene almost instantly following the collision, but were tracked down to a local hospital by police. 

While the two men managed to walk away from the accident with minor injuries, the same can't be said for the Huracan, which is almost a certain write-off after hitting the concrete substation at speed.

Since the car hit a high-voltage sub station, power to the surrounding areas had to be cut-off while firefighters removed the wreckage. Considering this, it's quite a miracle that the two occupants weren't fried upon impact.

Unsurprisingly, the driver of the Lamborghini is now under investigation for reckless driving, and because the official police statement is yet to be released, it is unclear as to whether alcohol was a factor.

While it is a massive shame to see a car like this destroyed, the Huracan Performante is an absolute beast in stock form, and losing control isn't the hardest thing to do.

A 5.2-litre V10 sends 471kW to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This allows the supercar to hit 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds before topping out at 336km/h.

By Driven • 13/08/2020

Tags

Lamborghini
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversary Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversary
Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversary

$525,000

Lamborghini Gallardo V10 E Gear Spyder Lamborghini Gallardo V10 E Gear Spyder
Lamborghini Gallardo V10 E Gear Spyder

$159,995

Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Facelift Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Facelift
Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Facelift

$159,995

Lamborghini Gallardo V10 E Gear Coupe Lamborghini Gallardo V10 E Gear Coupe
Lamborghini Gallardo V10 E Gear Coupe

$129,995

We Recommend