Watch: Man destroys $500K Lamborghini minutes after borrowing it from friend

Letting a friend get behind the wheel of your pride and joy can be a tedious experience even if your car is worth just a few thousand dollars, let alone a few hundred thousand.

One Lamborghini owner over in Spain will be questioning his friendship with one of his mates after handing over the key to his Lamborghini Huracan Performante, just to see it totalled minutes later.

According to a Spanish report, the two occupants of the Italian supercar fled the scene almost instantly following the collision, but were tracked down to a local hospital by police.

While the two men managed to walk away from the accident with minor injuries, the same can't be said for the Huracan, which is almost a certain write-off after hitting the concrete substation at speed.

Since the car hit a high-voltage sub station, power to the surrounding areas had to be cut-off while firefighters removed the wreckage. Considering this, it's quite a miracle that the two occupants weren't fried upon impact.

Unsurprisingly, the driver of the Lamborghini is now under investigation for reckless driving, and because the official police statement is yet to be released, it is unclear as to whether alcohol was a factor.

While it is a massive shame to see a car like this destroyed, the Huracan Performante is an absolute beast in stock form, and losing control isn't the hardest thing to do.

A 5.2-litre V10 sends 471kW to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This allows the supercar to hit 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds before topping out at 336km/h.