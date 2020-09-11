Watch: Manual transmission confirmed for Nissan's upcoming 400Z

Up until recently, rumours of an upcoming coupe to replace the 370Z could've been laughed at, considering how Nissan is fairing in the big scheme of things following Carlos Ghosn's fall from grace.

But alas, the same company that brought us some of the most insane performance cars from the nineties has pulled through on its promise to deliver yet another Z car, and this thing is shaping up to be awesome.

Dubbed the 'Proto Z', we already know that it's going to take styling inspiration from the older Fairladies such as the 240Z and the 300ZX, but feature modern tech that makes it competitive with Toyota's revived Supra.

Just last night, Nissan dropped a teaser for the Proto Z that not only revealed what the car's engine will sound like, but confirmed that the 400Z will be available with a manual transmission. Oh, and a manual handbrake if you're interested.

This is a massive move for the enthusiasts on Nissan's part, and is also somewhat of a dig at Toyota, as a manual transmission isn't currently offered on the BMW-built Supra.

A few more details are revealed in the short clip, such as the 'Z' emblems on the door sills, wide alloy wheels, and a pair of LED headlights.

When it comes to the engine, it's no surprise to hear that familiar V6 tone, except this one will come with a pair of turbochargers. Reports state that Nissan is using a 3.0-litre Infiniti engine that is shared with the Q50 and Q60 Red Sport.

This boosted mill reported pumps out a healthy 298kW and 475Nm of torque, but exact figures of the Proto Z are still unknown.

We haven't got much longer to wait though, as Nissan is set to be pulling the covers off this Proto Z next Tuesday, so stay tuned.