Watch: Maserati's MC20 supercar gloriously thrashed through the snow

As far as promotional videos for supercars go, Maserati has hit the nail on the head with this one for the new MC20, which is set to hit showrooms around the world before the end of the year.

To show off its winter performance, Maserati took the yellow MC20 Ghiacciodromo Livigno snow and ice driving circuit in Italy where it performed exactly how any rear-drive supercar should.

In official terms, the goal of this test was to evaluate the cold-weather performance of the MC20's componentry, and the "cold and low-grip asphalt surface" handling, but that's just PR talk for skids.

If you were wondering how the tests went? Maserati says swimmingly, but instead of just taking the Italian brand's word for it, we've been given a video to show how it went.

Interestingly, this MC20 will eventually be offered with three powertrains, consisting of a twin-turbo petrol V6, a plug-in hybrid variant, and an all-electric variant which is likely to be the fastest.

Right now we only know details surrounding the petrol variant with its turbocharged 3.0-litre V6. It's set to make 463kW which will be sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

Performance-wise, it'll reportedly hit 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds before topping out at 325km/h. If that's not enough for you, it also gets butterfly doors and lourves for max street cred.