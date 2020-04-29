Watch: McDonald's meets drifting in bizarre Happy Meal ad

When you think about drifting, historical sponsors might have you associating energy drinks and tyre companies with the high-octane sport, but coming out of lockdown, McDonald's wants to change that. In Japan at least.

Unsurprisingly, drive-throughs all over New Zealand were a lot more crowded than what's shown in this ad, and if there were a couple of Supras sliding through them, we certainly would've heard about it.

What's going on in this ad is entirely different, though. Believe it or not, these two drifting legends are promoting a new GR Supra toy that now comes with a happy meal over in Japan.

A new partnership between Toyota's Gazoo Racing and McDonald's over in the land of the rising sun gives children the chance to “experience the fun and excitement of driving a car at home through toys.”

While it might not look like much, this pint-sized Supra is a far cry from what used to come in happy meals, with its striking red exterior, incredible detail, and functioning headlights.

This little Supra is part of the model car collection that also includes a Nissan GT-R Nismo GT500 and a Mazda CX-5 police car. No offense to Mazda, but the mid-sized SUV seems like a bit of an outlier here.