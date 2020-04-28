Watch: McLaren driver drowns $400K supercar in fast-flowing floodwaters

For years, off-roaders and overlanders alike have modified their vehicles beyond belief to cross some of the harshest terrain and rivers in the world, as cars don't usually like to go swimming.

One McLaren owner over in America recently threw caution into the wind and decided that going around a flooded section of road was simply too hard and the only option was to send his 600LT straight into the giant puddle.

Footage from a nearby building shows the driver following a large pick-up truck into the water, determined to make it through. Almost instantly, it becomes apparent that this isn't going to happen, and the supercar starts to float.

While carbon fibre may be a good thing on the track, it turns out that it floats quite well, and the current was strong enough to send the 600LT off the road and dump it up on a nearby bank.

This grassy bank may look like salvation from the fast-flowing waters, but the reality is that the rear-mounted engine is going to fill up with water, and there's nothing the owner can do about it.

As the driver realises his fate, the British-built supercar's hazard lights come on with almost comedic perfection. Unsurprisingly, the driver decides to remain in the safety of his car and avoid the rain as well as the embarrassment of showing his face on camera.

A Twitter user by the name of mikesj73 managed to capture this captivating footage, and explained to a local news station that the driver was fine, but the car wasn't.

It's hard to say how much damage was done to the $400K 600LT during its water-based excursion, but we can imagine that the driver's insurance would rather write it off than replace the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 out back.

This means that we're probably going to be seeing another YouTuber get their hands on a totaled McLaren for yet another supercar restoration series.