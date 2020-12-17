Watch: McLaren driver mocked by bystanders after crashing $400K supercar

Unless you've taken a starring role in the latest Fast and Furious movie, street racing is never a good idea, and even more so if you're driving a car worth as much as an average house in Invercargill.

Unfortunately for one McLaren driver over in South Africa, insult was added to injury after he lost a race with a Lamborghini Huracan, then crashed his car into a tree before being mocked by a flock of bystanders.

"You are never going to own one!" the McLaren owner bellows back at the crowd who formed to see the commotion. "Yeah but you can't drive it, bro," the cameraman quips back.

Despite the plethora of footage of the aftermath, no one managed to catch the actual impact, but local reports have since mentioned that there weren't any injuries sustained.

So while the driver managed to walk away from the crash with just a bruised ego, the car suffered a far worse fate. We doubt that it has been written off, but it was left as a mangled wreck.

Here in New Zealand, your average McLaren 720S retails for around $400,000, before any additional extras have been added. It is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels.

Back in 2017, a similar McLaren 720S was crashed in Auckland, after taking an onramp far too fast. The car left the road before flipping over and hitting a concrete barrier.