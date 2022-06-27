Watch: McMurtry EV smashes outright record at Goodwood

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the most exciting weekends in the international automotive calendar. It brings amazing machines of old and new together to celebrate going fast up a hill.

For years, holding a Goodwood record has meant ultimate bragging rights for any brand, and up until just recently, no one thought anyone would get close to the time set by the blisteringly quick Volkswagen ID.R.

That all changed over the weekend when the world was made aware of the McMurtry Speirling fan car, which is an electric race car that looks a lot like a Batmobile from the 1950s.

Driven by former F1 driver Max Chilton, the McMurty wasted no time getting up the hill during the practice runs, getting closer and closer to the ID.R's time each run.

It was until just yesterday when the EV managed to beat the VW's time by 0.1 seconds in practice, but then doubled down on this in the timed shootout, beating the VW by almost a whole second.

The McMurtry Automotive Speirling was reportedly purpose-built for Goodwood, taking size inspiration from the tiny Grand Prix racers of the 1960s.

This little single-seater weighs less than a tonne, meaning that it gets a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1.

The dust that can be seen behind the car is kicked up by the fans mounted in the rear that are able to provide 2000kg of downforce at a standstill.

In terms of performance, it can reportedly hit 100km/h in just 1.5 seconds, and has a top speed of 240km/h.